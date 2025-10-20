The Wyatt Sicks get huge WWE achievement - One member has now reacted

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 20, 2025 03:08 GMT
Wyatt Sicks in the image! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The Wyatt Sicks are a formidable force in WWE. (via WWE.com)

The Wyatt Sicks have been dominating Friday Night SmackDown as WWE Tag Team Champions. The heel faction was drafted to the blue brand earlier this year during the company's "Transfer Window." They made their television debut in May and began gunning for the tag team division.

Ad

On the July 11 episode of SmackDown, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy managed to defeat The Street Profits and captured the WWE Tag Team Titles. The members of the horror stable choose to stay in character, considering the intensity of their gimmicks. However, a stable member, Joe Gacy, has reacted to their accomplishment.

Recently, USA Network posted a graphic of The Wyatt Sicks on their official WWE handle as the team has surpassed 100 days holding the tag team titles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One-half of the Tag Team Champions, Joe Gacy, reacted to the achievement of reaching 100 days as champions on SmackDown. The 38-year-old posted the same graphic used by USA Network on his official X account.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out his post below:

Ad

Top WWE faction to face The Wyatt Sicks

For months, fans have felt that the potential of The Sicks has once again been wasted because they aren't involved in any major rivalry, despite being crowned tag team champs.

However, since Solo Sikoa has returned with his MFTs and a renewed aura, they had two intense face-offs on Friday Night SmackDown, hinting at their upcoming feud.

Ad

Both heel factions could soon start the hunt down on the blue brand, which could even lead to them being added to the WarGames match this year.

That said, all eyes are on Triple H and his creative team to find out how they book two top heel stables with endless potential against each other and who gets the upper hand in the rivalry. Also, it will be interesting to see how long The Wyatt Sicks holds the titles.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications