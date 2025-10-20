The Wyatt Sicks get huge WWE achievement - One member has now reacted

The Wyatt Sicks have been dominating Friday Night SmackDown as WWE Tag Team Champions. The heel faction was drafted to the blue brand earlier this year during the company's &quot;Transfer Window.&quot; They made their television debut in May and began gunning for the tag team division.On the July 11 episode of SmackDown, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy managed to defeat The Street Profits and captured the WWE Tag Team Titles. The members of the horror stable choose to stay in character, considering the intensity of their gimmicks. However, a stable member, Joe Gacy, has reacted to their accomplishment.Recently, USA Network posted a graphic of The Wyatt Sicks on their official WWE handle as the team has surpassed 100 days holding the tag team titles.One-half of the Tag Team Champions, Joe Gacy, reacted to the achievement of reaching 100 days as champions on SmackDown. The 38-year-old posted the same graphic used by USA Network on his official X account.Check out his post below:Top WWE faction to face The Wyatt SicksFor months, fans have felt that the potential of The Sicks has once again been wasted because they aren't involved in any major rivalry, despite being crowned tag team champs.However, since Solo Sikoa has returned with his MFTs and a renewed aura, they had two intense face-offs on Friday Night SmackDown, hinting at their upcoming feud.Both heel factions could soon start the hunt down on the blue brand, which could even lead to them being added to the WarGames match this year.That said, all eyes are on Triple H and his creative team to find out how they book two top heel stables with endless potential against each other and who gets the upper hand in the rivalry. Also, it will be interesting to see how long The Wyatt Sicks holds the titles.