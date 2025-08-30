The Wyatt Sicks have invited a new member to the faction thanks to Uncle Howdy

The Wyatt Sicks has invited a new member to their group. It happened on WWE SmackDown tonight.For a while now, SmackDown has seen the Wyatt Sicks as a dominant faction. While the other teams have attempted to achieve a similar level of success, they have not been successful. The duo of Dexter Lumis/Mercy the Buzzard and Joe Gacy/Huskus the Pig Boy have retained the WWE Tag Team Championship at this time and continue to hold the title. However, they now have new challengers in the form of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who will face them at Clash in Paris.However, it seems that a huge turn may be waiting for them. Speaking on SmackDown tonight, Uncle Howdy invited a star to the faction. He spoke with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but he was specifically addressing Ford. He extended an invitation to him and told him that Dawkins was not his real family, but the Sicks could be.He was also seen looking confused about what to do.&quot;But the blood running through your veins, does it run through his? Are you a real family? Because the Wyatt Sicks is. And when you come for us and fail, you're going to find out if he really is your brother,&quot; Dallas said.Montez Ford is focused on his next step in WWE, even with the Wyatt SicksMontez Ford has made it clear that he wants to win the titles from the Wyatt Sicks. Even with the match happening, it won't be too easy for them.After recent losses, Ford has decided to refocus and shared a message indicating this.&quot;A FEW LOSSES BUT, LIFE &amp; THE BANK ACCOUNTS REALLY IS… …SWEET. 16 months, before this past weekend’s SummerSlam was the last time we were on a PLE. And last weekend, we showed the world exactly what they have been missing! Work hard, stay focused, and forget the noise. SWEET. now what’s next?&quot;It remains to be seen if this translates to a win at the upcoming event.