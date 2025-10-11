  • home icon
The Wyatt Sicks' member reacts to John Cena's heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 11, 2025 19:46 GMT
Emotional John Cena! (Image from WWE's X)

It was an emotional night for Bray Wyatt fans at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 as John Cena paid tribute to one of his fiercest rivals during his match against AJ Styles. Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks reacted to the same with a message on social media.

Cena and Styles faced off against each other for one last time at WWE's recently concluded premium live event in Perth, Australia. The match was filled with tributes and callbacks, as both stars paid homage to their former rivals.

John Cena also hit AJ Styles with Sister Abigail, the finishing move of the late Bray Wyatt. This led the fans in the arena to bring out the fireflies, which left even the 17-time world champion emotional. Joe Gacy, a member of The Wyatt Sicks, reacted to the heart-touching video with an emoticon on social media.

John Cena has just 4 WWE appearances left

John Cena is nearing the end of his in-ring career. He started his farewell tour earlier this year and now has just four appearances left on TV programming.

Cena's next appearance will be on the November 10 edition of RAW. He will also be present on the red brand the following week, which will mark his final RAW appearance. The 17-time world champion will then be in action at Survivor Series, where he is rumored to face Dominik Mysterio. Cena's final match will take place on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Though the Cenation Leader's opponent for his final outing to the squared circle is not officially announced, rumors are that he could clash with Gunther. The Ring General is currently on the sidelines, but it was reported that WWE will soon be hosting a tournament to determine Cena's final opponent, and the Austrian could return soon to participate in it.

Gunther was last seen in action at SummerSlam, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. A win over John Cena in his last match ever would slingshot the Ring General back to the top of the card.

