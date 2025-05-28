The Wyatt Sicks need a ground-breaking change after their return on SmackDown, says WWE veteran

The Wyatt Sicks stunningly returned on WWE SmackDown last week following months of absence from the weekly product. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell thinks the group needs to cut down in numbers.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks came back and laid waste to every competitor in and around the ring. The menacing return showcased promise, but Dutch Mantell thinks there needs to be a change.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran suggested that there needs to be a reduction in numbers, as having so many members isn't helping the faction. Moreover, he thinks the manager needs to make Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) the sole focus of the group, with only two stars around him.

"I think they still have a long way to go. I think it would probably be better if they kind of concentrated on him [Bo Dallas] with two people around him... That's what I'm saying," Mantell said. (From 1:19:33 to 1:19:53)

The Wyatt Sicks could start a new journey, says WWE analyst, after return on Friday Night SmackDown

Earlier this year, The Wyatt Sicks were moved to Friday Night SmackDown but remained away from the weekly product for months. The eerie faction appeared on the blue brand and laid waste to the entire tag team division and closed the show.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst reacted to the segment and entertained the idea of the group working in the tag team division going forward on the blue brand.

"This is something bigger than life. The entrances are larger than life, the presentation is larger than life, and then they get in the ring and have to live up to the level of match that has kind of been promised over the last few months from tag teams in WWE. Will they live up to the quality of the match? That's the big question. We'll see," Roberts said. (From 18:14 to 18:40)

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction in the coming weeks.

