The Wyatt Sicks' next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Championship confirmed on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 19, 2025 03:27 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks are the tag champions (Image via WWE.com)
A Fatal Four-Way #1 contender's tag team match took place on SmackDown this week to determine The Wyatt Sicks' next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Championship. It was DIY vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom.

Gargano and Ciampa got taken out by El Idolo and Fenix. They ran into a superkick by Fraxiom. MCMG attacked Axiom, and Frazer and Chris Sabin wiped out DIY with a suicide dive. Shelley and Sabin double-teamed on DIY in the ring, and Axiom hit Johnny Gargano with a suplex.

Axiom took out Andrade with a suicide dive, and Nathan Frazer dove onto Motor City Machine Guns. Axiom nailed Ciampa with a missile dropkick, and Rey Fenix hit Frazer with a diving crossbody. Andrade hit Axiom with 3 Amigoes, and Fenix performed a frog splash on the masked star.

All four teams started brawling in the ring, and Frazer dropped Sabin with a slingblade. Tommaso nailed Axiom with Project Ciampa and got a two-count. Rey Fenix wiped out several stars with a corkscrew moonsault, and Candice LeRae, who was ringside, distracted Andrade.

Gargano accidentally superkicked Ciampa, and Andrade hit Tomasso with The Message and got the three count. Next week on SmackDown, it'll be Andrade and Rey Fenix vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Wyatt Sicks only won the title last week.

Edited by Israel Lutete
