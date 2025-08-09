The Wyatt Sicks Send a Message After Solo Sikoa Makes a Big Statement on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa announced that The MFTs will be the next WWE Tag Team Champions. The current titleholders, The Wyatt Sicks, also sent a message during the show.They successfully defended the titles in a TLC match at SummerSlam Night 2 against The Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The Wyatt Sicks won the gold after dethroning Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins four weeks ago on the July 11 episode of SmackDown.In the opening match of the SummerSlam fallout episode of WWE SmackDown, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo beat Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns. Solo Sikoa came out after the bout and told the Montreal crowd that they were all looking at the next WWE Tag Team Champions, referring to The MFTs.Later on, WWE aired a Wyatt Sicks vignette. Uncle Howdy said they would never lead anyone astray and that what they say would always bear the truth. He added that it was what they always sought to do. Joe Gacy said they showed them all that their power was nothing more than a harmless elusion.Dexter Lumis said they woke them up from their dreams and made them realize the true reality they kept hidden. Nikki Cross said they made it clear that it wasn't about something. Erick Rowan then said that it was about something much bigger and that there were more lessons to be learned. He added that The Wyatts' story had just begun.It's unclear who they were referring to exactly. If The MFTs want to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, they will have to challenge The Wyatt Sicks. Solo Sikoa is the reigning United States Champion, so he wants his men to also carry some gold.