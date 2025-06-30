The Wyatt Sicks share potential new direction following championship match

The Wyatt Sicks shared a cryptic message on social media after failing to capture gold on WWE SmackDown last week. The mysterious faction seemingly hinted at what's next for them.

The Uncle Howdy-led group returned to WWE on the May 23, 2025, edition of SmackDown. The Wyatts put the blue brand's tag team division on notice as they took out multiple teams, including the WWE Tag Team Champions, Street Profits. The stable's Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy challenged for the title on the latest edition of Friday Night show in Saudi Arabia. However, other top teams on the roster got involved in the action, and the bout ended in a no-contest.

Earlier today, Wyatt Sicks shared a link to a Google Drive containing nine text files on X/Twitter. All the files consist of short messages written in a coded form. One of the lines written in Morse Code translates to "We will be crowned in glory. Shrouded in gold," hinting that the group will continue their pursuit of the title.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below and the deciphered message, as shared by a fan, by clicking here.

WWE veteran shares his honest opinion on Wyatt Sicks

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about the booking of Wyatt Sicks in a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis. The former WWE manager also made an intriguing claim about the group.

The former WWE manager noted that the group had disappeared suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere. The veteran opined that the wrestling promotion had failed to book them to a point where they were over with the fans, making it pointless to do anything with them.

"That's another team they got that they've done something with them, then they disappear for a month, two months, three months. Then they come back, and they do something else with them. Then they disappear. So, for the long term, trying to get them over long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with The Wyatt Sicks right now is an exercise in futility," he said.

You can check out Dutch Mantell's comments in the video below:

All major teams on the blue brand momentarily joined forces last week on SmackDown to attack Wyatt Sicks. It will be interesting to see how the mysterious faction deals with the precarious situation.

