The Wyatt Sicks' shocking return sparks outrage from ex-WWE employee: "This show sh*t the bed" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the Wyatt Sicks' surprise appearance. The group showed up during the final segment of SmackDown this Friday.

The Wyatt Sicks were the talk of the wrestling world after their debut in 2024. The faction managed to scare the daylights out of their competitors and dominated the roster. However, after some lackluster feuds, their momentum gradually fizzled, and the group was kept off TV. Their last appearance was on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW, where they lost to the Final Testament in an eight-man tag team match.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo recalled that the last time the group was on TV, they lost their match. He was puzzled by the fans cheering them this week. The veteran writer explained that this group had been nowhere to be seen for the last six months after the devastating loss and didn't understand why fans were cheering them all of a sudden.

"Let me remind everybody, by the way, the last time we saw the Wyatt Sicks, they were laid flat on their backs. So the Wyatt Sicks were in the ring, and everybody went crazy. Holy sh*t, sh*t, this is awesome. You people are the biggest dumba*ses I've ever seen in my entire life." He continued, "This show sh*t the bed and you idiots are in the arena saying, this is awesome." [From 11:10 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, the stable has again shown signs of dominating the tag team division. This week, they wiped out every tandem in the ring to assert dominance on the show. It will be interesting to see how the group is booked in the coming weeks.

