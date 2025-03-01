The Wyatt Sicks tease new target on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made a profound statement on WWE SmackDown ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto. On the latest edition of the blue show, the eerie faction teased their new target in the making.

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss returned to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in two years at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The Goddess started with a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and eventually made her way to Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Alexa Bliss appeared out of nowhere and attacked Roxanne Perez. In the final moments, The Wyatt Sicks sent a cryptic on-screen message as the segment glitched out in an eerie fashion, similar to the group's general antics.

The Wyatt Sicks has often targeted people similarly in the past. In 2023, it was Uncle Howdy that made The Goddess turn heel against Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW, and this could be his way to continue where things abruptly ended. Moreover, Nikki Cross might have some unfinished business with her former tag team partner.

The Wyatt Sicks recently moved to WWE SmackDown

Last year, Uncle Howdy created his army by recruiting the misfits that were abandoned or forgotten by their friends and families and gave them a new purpose. The faction dominated the red brand and went after Chad Gable and the American Made.

After defeating the group, they shifted their focus to Karrion Kross and The Final Testament. However, they failed to bring the faction to justice and eventually lost. When the transfer window opened, the eerie stable made its way to Friday Night SmackDown.

The group's last televised match was on WWE RAW against The Final Testament and The Miz, in which they were defeated. Over the past few weeks, the group has focused on Alexa Bliss, and it'll be interesting to see what happens next on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss is set to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto for a shot against Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

