"The young great" - JD McDonagh sends a message to Dominik Mysterio while he remains absent from WWE

JD McDonagh sent a message to his Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio on his birthday. McDonagh is recovering from multiple injuries and has been sidelined for months.
The Irish Ace became a full-fledged member of The Judgment Day in November 2023. He has been a crucial member of the group and has even won the World Tag Team Championship with his mentor and stablemate, Finn Balor, in the past.
On X, McDonagh shared a photo alongside Mysterio and greeted him on his 28th birthday. The Judgment Day duo's photo was taken under the squared circle.
"Happy Birthday to my dawg, the young Great, @DomMysterio35. Feliz Cumpleaños, Sucio," wrote McDonagh.
Check out McDonagh's post on X below.
On the January 27, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, McDonagh teamed up with Mysterio in hopes of regaining the WWE World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders.
The former World Tag Team Champion suffered an injury while attempting a moonsault to the outside. McDonagh's body bounced off the commentary table, and it was later revealed that he had suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.
Dominik Mysterio provided an update on JD McDonagh
Due to the injury, JD McDonagh was sidelined for several months. Hence, he will miss WrestleMania 41.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik Mysterio provided an update on his Judgment Day stablemate. The former NXT North American Champion couldn't speak much on McDonagh's condition but disclosed that he was doing well.
"We can't speak too much on it, but JD is doing well. That's all we can say."
Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture with Finn Balor, Penta, and the reigning champion, Bron Breakker. On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Mysterio will face Penta in a singles match. The luchador suffered his first pinfall loss in WWE to Balor in a tag team match also involving Mysterio and Breakker.