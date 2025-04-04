Dominik Mysterio provides JD McDonagh update after WWE RAW injury (Exclusive)

JD McDonagh has not wrestled since suffering a nasty injury on the January 27 episode of WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio, the Judgment Day member's tag team partner that day, recently provided an update on the Irishman.

The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar defeated JD McDonagh and Mysterio to retain the World Tag Team Championship. During the match, McDonagh hit a second-rope moonsault onto Ivar at ringside. The former NXT UK star landed awkwardly against the announce desk and sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio confirmed his Judgment Day stablemate is on the road to recovery:

"We can't speak too much on it, but JD is doing well. That's all we can say." [7:04 – 7:11]

Dominik Mysterio drops a JD McDonagh return hint

Later in the interview, Dominik Mysterio praised Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for winning the Women's Tag Team Championship for The Judgment Day. He also tipped Finn Balor to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker.

Rey Mysterio's son went on to say The Judgment Day is close to getting JD McDonagh back:

"Why shouldn't they like us? I mean, look at us. What did you say? The greatest, hottest, dominant, powerful, iconic. Everything. We run Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW, so we are the best to ever do it in every way, shape, or form. She is Tag Team Champion with Raquel. Finn's about to get the IC title. We're close to getting hopefully JD back, so we'll be at full force, so it's like we're just the best." [14:04 – 14:31]

Mysterio recently attempted to convince Penta to join The Judgment Day. However, he is no longer interested in working with the Mexican star.

