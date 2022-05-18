Thea Hail officially signs with WWE ahead of high school graduation

Thea Hail is now officially a part of WWE's roster, as a vignette on NXT 2.0 seems to confirm.

In March of this year, WWE announced new additions to their performance center. Among the 14 individuals were inaugural ROH Women's World Champion Rok-C (aka Roxanne Perez), Santino Marella's daughter Bianca Carelli (aka Arianna Grace), and indie star Nikita Knight, who is now known as Thea Hail.

On tonight's episode of NXT, it was announced that the 18-year-old has officially signed with the company. During the segment, she shared that she was possibly the youngest trainee in the center.

However, she then shared that her main priority at the moment is to graduate from high school, which will happen next week. Moreover, she expressed her gratitude to the company as they are letting her use their facilities while she attends college.

Hail's Performance Center classmates Roxanne Perez and Arianna Grace have already made their debut as part of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. During tonight's show, Perez advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kiana James.

Who is Thea Hail?

As mentioned earlier, Hail was known in the indie scene as Nikita Knight before signing to WWE. While competing outside the company, Knight also faced the likes of Chelsea Green and clashed paths with Tenille Dashwood (FKA Emma). In her 12 matches so far, two have come from AEW Dark, where she last competed against Julia Hart in a losing effort.

After moving to World Wrestling Entertainment, she took on a different moniker. Her first match with the company came on the April 8, 2022, edition of NXT Level Up against Ivy Nile, where she lost via submission.

Since then, Hail has faced Fallon Henley, Sloane Jacobs, and most recently, Elektra Lopez, where she lost via pinfall. With some already familiar with Hail due to her indie past, fans are now eagerly anticipating what else the young talent can deliver.

Edited by Angana Roy