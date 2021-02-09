Thea Trinidad's (Zelina Vega's) WWE contract expires this week

In November, the WWE Universe was stunned when the company released Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega) from her contract over her refusal to give up her very popular Twitch channel.

As with all WWE main roster releases, Trinidad was placed on a 90-day non-compete deal that should expire this Thursday, February 11. Once the WWE contract expires, Trinidad will be free and clear to sign with another wrestling company going forward.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that he hasn't heard from any wrestling company expressing interest in signing for the former WWE Superstar at this time. But Sapp also stresses that it's normal for companies not to wish to "tip their hand" before being able to make a move to sign talent, to begin with.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

With her WWE career behind her, where will Thea Trinidad go next?

There should be plenty of options for Trinidad to choose from when her WWE contract officially expires at the end of this week.

Companies like AEW and ROH are both looking to strengthen their women's divisions in 2021, so the signing of Trinidad would be huge for either company.

She could also end up going back to IMPACT Wrestling, which she was part of from 2011 to 2013, wrestling under the name Rosita. The Knockouts division is arguably the best it's ever been, and Trinidad's addition would only solidify them as the best women's division in the United States currently.

While Trinidad's options are wide open, her husband, Aleister Black, seems a lot more limited now as he hasn't been seen on WWE television since his wife was released back in November. There were reports last year that stated Black had requested to go back to NXT, but those requests were denied.

The couple's future in 2021 wrestling-wise should be exciting and something fans will want to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

The smallest girl with the biggest dreams. This is for you. pic.twitter.com/XHDLbfx4ur — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) February 8, 2021

