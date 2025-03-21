"Their hearts are broken" - Hall of Famer on the hardest thing about John Cena turning heel in WWE (Exclusive)

John Cena shocking turned heel at the Royal Rumble and cut a scathing promo on WWE SmackDown last week. Hall of Famer Bill Apter explained what the hardest thing about his new character change is.

Ad

For the majority of his wrestling career, the Cenation Leader was a babyface. Many young fans worldwide regard him as their role model, and it's been like that for over a decade. However, John Cena publicly announced on SmackDown that he was breaking up with the fans, shattering many hearts.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that the hardest thing about John Cena's heel turn is the kids, as many of them think it's real.

Ad

Trending

"My thoughts are, first of all, he broke up with me already, so I don't care anymore about him. I can't see him. But what hurts here is that the parents can tell their kids, 'Oh, don't worry, he's your hero, but he's only acting. Don't worry about it, he still loves you.' But when you tell that to a six or seven or eight-year-old kid, no matter what you tell them, their hearts are broken," said Apter.

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

He added:

"The hardest thing in that angle right now is what's happening to the kids that are huge fans of his. All the things he did for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, everything like that, right now it's just kind of thrown out the window, and yeah, whether it's a work, whatever, but the kids don't get that." [3:00-3:55]

Ad

You can watch the full video here:

Ad

John Cena's heel turn significantly changed the entire landscape of professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see whether he accomplished his goal at WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback