"Their styles are similar"- Former WWE manager wants to see Austin Theory in a tag team with 33-year-old star (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wants to see a new tag team between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Waller was in a match against Rey Mysterio this week on SmackDown. The number one contender for the US Title, Theory, came out to tilt the odds in favor of the Aussie but was taken down by Santos Escobar. Mysterio then hit a 619/Splash combination on Grayson for the win.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he would like to see Theory and Waller as a tag team. He claimed that the two stars have similar personalities that would gel well with each other and could bring out the best in both of them.

"It looks like Grayson Waller and what's the kid's name, Austin Theory, they're going together to be a tag team, at least for the next month or so. I think they look a lot like together. Their styles are similar. So put them together and see what they can do." [From 29:25 - 29:55]

Austin Theory will face Rey Mysterio at Payback

At WWE's next Premium Live Event, the United States Title will be on the line as Rey Mysterio defends the gold against the disrespectful Austin Theory.

Theory got the opportunity after he defeated LA Knight last week on SmackDown. The latter was distracted by The Miz who showed up on the blue brand.

This opening was enough for Theory to roll up the Megastar for the win.

It will be interesting to see if Theory can reclaim the United States Championship next Saturday at Payback.

Do you think Theory will beat Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

