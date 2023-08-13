"Then the family rallies it around him" - Wrestling veteran suggests interesting angle for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the Anoa'i family possibly rallying around Roman Reigns as part of an on-screen angle.

Reigns is currently feuding with Jey Uso, whom he defeated at this year's SummerSlam premium live event. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the two engaged in another brawl, with Jey hitting The Tribal Chief with a Spear.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested a compelling potential angle for The Bloodline saga.

"Well, say somebody, the brother gets hurt, something happens to the brother, or something happens to Roman, looks like he's done for. Then the family rallies it around him. You can hate your brother, but everybody else can't hate him because you're gonna fight for him."

The wrestling veteran added:

"So if they could tell a story like that, they may save that. I mean, it's not gone anyway, but I think they'll look back at this and say, 'I think we kind of missed the mark for this guys,'" mentioned Mantell. [14:08 - 14:39]

Watch the latest edition of Smack Talk:

Dutch Mantell suggested how Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could be on the same page again

During the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested how The Bloodline could get back on the same page.

Mantell stated that the elders could reunite the family but is aware that a reunion won't last very long.

"What can put them back together, what about the elders coming together and they have the big meeting, and they put them back together towards the end of the show? But you know that's not gonna last."

The issues within The Bloodline got worse at SummerSlam after Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother, Jey, costing him the match against Roman Reigns. A feud between The Usos could unfold in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline on the same page again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?