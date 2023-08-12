"But you know that's not gonna last" - Wrestling veteran explains how WWE could reunite The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained how WWE could bring The Bloodline back on the same page.

Roman Reigns and his family have fallen apart in recent months, with The Usos quitting the faction and betraying The Tribal Chief. At the recently concluded SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Jey Uso was betrayed by his brother, Jimmy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the Bloodline elders could reunite the family. However, he believes that a reunion won't last very long.

"What can put them back together, what about the elders coming together and they have the big meeting and they put them back together towards the end of the show? But you know that's not gonna last," said Mantell. [10:20-10:30]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

Matt Hardy recently gave his take on The Bloodline drama at SummerSlam

Matt Hardy wasn't a fan of Jimmy Uso betraying his brother Jey at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he provided his honest opinion on the angle. The current AEW star believes that The Usos work better as a team and shouldn't have broken up.

Hardy said:

"I think they're most valuable when they're together as opposed to feuding against each other or having a big match on a big PLE, but I would have rather seen Jimmy return to it and still have Jey's back in some way. I wasn't crazy about the idea of Jimmy betraying Jey and joining back up with Roman."

Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Jey could potentially lead to a huge singles match between the two men at some point. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns could feud with Solo Sikoa following recent tensions between those two.

Would you like to see The Bloodline reunite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee