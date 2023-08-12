WWE legend explains why Jimmy shouldn't have betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam

WWE star Jimmy Uso's betrayal of his brother Jey at SummerSlam has left a sour taste in many fans' mouths. However, it seems that the move also upset Matt Hardy, who recently gave his take on the angle.

Jey Uso recently took on Roman Reigns in order to determine the new Tribal Chief for The Bloodline. Many believed the star had a shot at being the first man to defeat Reigns in solo action, however, he was quickly betrayed by Jimmy Uso. This becomes the first time the brothers have broken up their successful tag team.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran explained why the two work better as a team and that they shouldn't have broken up.

"I think they're most valuable when they're together as opposed to feuding against each other or having a big match on a big PLE, but I would have rather seen Jimmy return to it and still have Jey's back in some way. I wasn't crazy about the idea of Jimmy betraying Jey and joining back up with Roman." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Bill Apter recently defended the betrayal during an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. According to the veteran journalist, the move was a "good swerve" and served as an unpredictable move.

Matt Hardy believes that WWE might someday reunite The Usos

The Usos were considered to be one of the best tag teams to come out of WWE in recent years. Many fans even fantasy booked them against top teams in AEW and ROH today, making their parting a bitter moment for many fans.

Earlier in the same episode, Matt expressed a little hope that the brothers would make amends down the line.

"Maybe they have some ingenious plan worked out and it's going to turn into a story that blows us all away. I love the fact that the Usos have been such an important part of the story. I love the fact that they had each other's back. I love that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman and go with his brother, and just for Jimmy to come back, I mean, it's very WWE-ish." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

WWE recently released some unseen footage of Jey's live reaction to Jimmy's betrayal, showing the heartbreaking confusion on the star's face. If the two do make amends someday, important bridges will have to be rebuilt.

