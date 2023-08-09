Watch: Jey Uso's heartbreaking reaction to his brother's betrayal

WWE has released unseen footage from SummerSlam highlighting Jey Uso's reaction to his brother's shocking betrayal.

Since their main roster debut in 2010, The Usos have become one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. Jimmy and Jey have won eight tag team titles, and they hold the record for the longest tag title reign in history at 622 days.

However, the events of SummerSlam may have put an end to the brothers' time as a tag team. In the main event of the show, Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jey had Roman beaten, and it looked all but certain that he was going to walk out with the title until Jimmy shockingly betrayed his brother, pulling him out of the ring before the official could make the three count.

Jimmy went on to hit Jey with a Superkick, allowing Reigns to take advantage and retain his title. Today, WWE released unseen footage from the show on its official Instagram account, showing Jey's reaction to the shocking turn of events.

You can watch the video below:

[WATCH] What happened to Jey Uso after WWE SummerSlam went off-air

SummerSlam truly looked like it was the night that Roman Reigns' historic 1,000+ day title reign would finally come to an end.

After pinning The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank, Jey Uso looked poised to do what he failed to do three years ago, but Jimmy's shocking heel turn destroyed those hopes.

After the premium live event went off the air, a fan captured heartbreaking footage of Jey looking dejected as he headed backstage.

Jimmy's betrayal was a shock for fans as it was he who originally turned his back on Roman, leaving The Bloodline before Jey sided with him weeks later. It will be interesting to see if this means Jimmy has re-joined The Tribal Chief or if he cost Jey the title so he could go after it himself.

What was your reaction to Jimmy Uso's heel turn? Let us know in the comments below!

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here