"It was a good swerve" - Hall of Famer defends WWE's decision to have Jimmy Uso betray Jey at SummerSlam 2023 (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes WWE did a good job by swerving fans by having Jimmy Uso betray his brother, Jey. Fans witnessed the betrayal during the latter's Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

The Tribal Combat at SummerSlam witnessed The Head of the Table and Jey Uso take each other to the limits. Just when it looked like Jey could end Reigns' Universal Title reign, Jimmy Uso showed up to rob him of the win. This allowed Roman Reigns to get back on his feet, take down Jey and then pin him to retain his gold.

This new twist in The Bloodline saga hasn't drawn universal praise, as many believe the story was now going in circles. However, on the contrary, Bill Apter believes it was not losing any steam. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter stated that most fans expected Jimmy Uso to assist his brother at SummerSlam.

The veteran journalist added that the twist was unpredictable and that WWE had successfully swerved the fans by having Jimmy shift his loyalties.

"No, I don't its losing steam. What I think in my opinion, what we all thought and I predicted was that Jimmy was gonna run out of the hospital and save his brother and the title was gonna change hands. I didn't expect that. I think it was a good swerve," said Bill Apter. [28:45 - 29:00]

Mark Henry was left underwhelmed with The Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam 2023

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shared his honest thoughts about Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's match. The WWE veteran mentioned that the Tribal Combat's rules weren't explained clearly and that he was also perplexed by why Jimmy Uso would choose to assist Reigns.

"The thing that threw me off was not that I didn't think he was going to win, even though I knew he wasn't going to win. But the rules were not described to me enough that I was able to understand why Solo was able to do anything. I thought it was about honor. I thought it was about not being involved, that you forfeited the chance to be the Tribal Chief by interference, or anything like that. I also didn't get enough understanding of why Jimmy would help. Why?" said Mark Henry.

However it is “unlikely” with the feeling that 35 weeks is “too long of a stretch.”



- per @WrestleVotes At least one creative force backstage within WWE wants the company to wait for WrestleMania in April 2024 to do the first Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso match.However it is “unlikely” with the feeling that 35 weeks is “too long of a stretch.”- per @WrestleVotes pic.twitter.com/cw48iusCpV

Fans are now looking forward to what explanation Jimmy Uso provides for betraying Jey at SummerSlam 2023 in the coming weeks on SmackDown.

Do you think WWE is needlessly stretching The Bloodline story? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

