Controversial LA Knight comments were unwarranted, according to Kevin Nash's former rival

Former WWE star Jeff Jarrett recently shared his take on Kevin Nash's comments about LA Knight.

During the latest episode of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash commented on the new sensation, LA Knight. The former WWE Champion claimed that the 40-year-old star was ripping off The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He pointed out that Knight's promo on Logan Paul was eerily similar to some of the Rock's promos during the Attitude Era.

This week on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the Hall of Famer claimed that every character drew inspiration from the stars before them, and it was all about mixing different styles.

"Absolutely, everything is inspired in a certain way. The folks that can take a little inspiration here, a little inspiration there, and mash it up and make it authentic to themselves, they're not just uber successful but innovators if you will."

He also said that the comments were something Kevin Nash would have said on the road back when he was wrestling.

He claimed that there were several instances in the past where the former Kliq member would say something outrageous and do impressions, much to the amusement of others in the vehicle.

"Boy, Kevin. I read that and it took me back to being in a car, riding down the road and saying that. I guarantee you, if he had a couple of tall ones in him, he would start doing impersonations. Then we'd be really laughing our a** off." [From 3:15 - 4:24]

Jeff Jarrett praised LA Knight for breaking through as a star in WWE

During the same conversation, Jeff Jarrett also praised LA Knight for his tenure and persistence in the industry. He pointed out that the star has been in WWE since 2021 and has transcended into a crowd favorite in a matter of two years.

"He's been grinding for a lot of years. Congrats to a guy who has persistence, passion, and perseverance." [From 5:47 - 5:55]

Knight is gradually making the transition to a babyface. In fact, this past Friday, he single-handedly took down Hit Row at Madison Square Garden during the SmackDown tapings.

