Theory accidentally shows the contents of the MITB contract on RAW in a big botch [VIDEO]

Theory came to RAW in the opening segment, proudly holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. With his SummerSlam match confirmed as well as his cash-in plans, a clip has now emerged of a somewhat hilarious botch where he seemingly revealed the contents of the briefcase.

This week on RAW, the 24-year-old confronted US Champion Bobby Lashley to tell him that he has a rematch for the title at SummerSlam 2022. At Money in the Bank, Lashley defeated the young star to win his third US Championship. While his feud against John Cena was expected at SummerSlam, Mr. MITB will face Lashley instead. Essentially confirming the rumor that the Cena-Theory match has been delayed until WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of RAW, Theory used the Money in the Bank briefcase to attack Bobby Lashley. During a moment, the briefcase opened in a botch and seemingly revealed its contents, although it was facing the opposite direction of the hard camera. You can watch the clip below:

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 Nice botch there from Theory, must have already lost his contract… Nice botch there from Theory, must have already lost his contract… https://t.co/jTuyPf2npw

Was the briefcase empty? It's a bit of a reminder of the Otis incident from two years ago where the content of the contract was revealed to be from 2015. While some thought it would be used as the reason to prevent a cash-in, that wasn't the case.

