Theory announces plans for his Money in the Bank cash-in on RAW

Former United States Champion Theory made his intentions clear about cashing in his recently-won Money in the Bank contract.

At Money in the Bank 2022, Theory had a mixed night as he first lost his US Title and was then announced as the surprise entrant in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He went on to win climb the ladder and grab the briefcase.

On the latest episode of RAW, he confirmed his SummerSlam 2022 opponent and also announced plans for his cash-in at the event during a segment with Bobby Lashley.

The first segment of the July 4th edition of the red brand saw the 24-year-old confronting US Champion Bobby Lashley. He stated that he will get a rematch for the title at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

During the segment on RAW, the 24-year-old revealed his intention to cash in the MITB contract after the main event of SummerSlam. The main event will see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battle it out for the former's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

Given the nature of the bout and the state of the winner of the match, it's safe to assume that it could be easy pickings for Mr. MITB.

It will be interesting to see whether the former United States Champion will eventually cash in his contract or if fans will be made to wait to see the young up-and-comer be crowned as the world title winner.

