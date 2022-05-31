"Just another stepping stone for me" – Current Champion buries Mustafa Ali after Monday Night RAW

WWE United States Champion Theory had some harsh words for his challenger Mustafa Ali.

After his recent return to RAW, Ali went straight after the United States Champion Theory and demanded a match. However, the latter had other plans and has since taken every opportunity to humiliate his adversary. The 24-year-old destroyed him again on this week's RAW.

Later on, Adam Pearce intervened and made a match for the United States Championship between the two men at the behest of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Speaking to Kevin Patrick on RAW Talk, Theory mentioned that he was unfazed by his upcoming match against Mustafa Ali. He detailed that the home-field advantage would not work out for the former Retribution Leader because he was going against the greatest United States Champion in WWE history.

"Do you think I care that he's from Chicago? You think that puts me at a disadvantage? It doesn't. Because this championship makes me the greatest United States Champion that WWE has ever seen. And Ali is just another stepping stone for me to do what I always do. And that's hold this [championship] all day." (From 2:38 - 2:58)

You can watch the full video here:

Mustafa Ali lost to Theory in a United States Championship match on RAW

This week on RAW, Mustafa Ali battled Ciampa for a shot at the United States Championship at a future date. However, the current titleholder unleashed an attack on the former 205 Live star, causing the disqualification.

Mr. McMahon's protégé then ensured that a spent Ali would get his title opportunity straightaway. He continued the brutal beatdown as the show went for a commercial. When the bell rang, Theory finished off his opponent with the A-Town Down to retain his title.

Now that WWE official Adam Pearce has made a singles match between the two men at Hell In A Cell, it will be interesting to see if Ali finally gets his comeuppance against the nefarious champion in front of his home crowd in Chicago.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

You can view the full RAW results here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far