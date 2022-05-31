WWE RAW Results: Superstar pins former love-interest for title; Riddle debuts new tag team - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 30th, 2022)

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and said that she will win her title back in six days at Hell in a Cell. Lynch said that she had handed Asuka the RAW Women's Title before going on leave because she thought that she could come back and win it back easily at any time.

Instead, Big Time Becks said that she created a very self-entitled Asuka before The Empress of Tomorrow showed up at ringside. Asuka and then Bianca Belair came out and joined Lynch in the ring before a brawl broke out, and the latter was sent out of the squared circle before we headed for the first match of RAW.

WWE RAW Results (30th May, 2022): Asuka vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch was on commentary and Asuka was in control in the ring early on. She locked in a Guillotine hold before Bianca Belair reversed it into a suplex. Back after a break on RAW, Asuka got a near fall and went outside to taunt Lynch before Belair snuck up on her and took her out.

Back in the ring, Asuka got a missile dropkick for a near fall before dodging the KOD. She got a big knee strike in the ring before trying for the Asuka Lock, but Belair got out of it. Asuka tried for a big move, but Belair reversed it and got a side press before picking up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Asuka

After the match, Becky Lynch came in and wiped Asuka and Bianca Belair out in the ring.

Grade: B

The Mysterios & Ezekiel vs. Alpha Academy & Kevin Owens on RAW

Rey Mysterio and Chad Gable kicked off the match and Dominik Mysterio was tagged in early on. Ezekiel came in and helped the Mysterios clear the ring before Dominik was dropped outside from the ropes. Back after a break on RAW, Kevin Owens had Dominik in a sharpshooter, but Rey came in with a low dropkick to break it up.

Ezekiel came back in and set up Gable and Owens in opposite corners before hitting them with splashes and getting a near fall on Gable. Otis broke up the pin but was sent outside before KO accidentally took out Gable with a superkick. Owens was sent outside and the Mysterios hit the double 619 on Gable before Ezekiel came in with the vertical suplex and picked up the win.

Result: The Mysterios & Ezekiel def. Alpha Academy & Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens was throwing a tantrum after the match and interrupted the commentary team before trashing their desk.

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes was out next on RAW and said that Seth Rollins was jealous, leading him to desperate measures. Rhodes added that it made Rollins even more dangerous and that he will not exercise any self-control during the match.

Rollins walked out and said that despite all of Rhodes' justifications, he just simply hated him. The Architect reminded Rhodes that he left WWE because he was not good enough before eventually crawling back to what was now Rollins' show to "fulfill his family's legacy".

Rollins promised that in six days at Hell in a Cell, he will destroy Rhodes and end The American Nightmare. Things got heated and Cody Rhodes challenged Seth Rollins to a fight right there in the ring and Rollins almost got in the squared circle but then backed off.

Rhodes ran after Rollins and the two brawled on the stairs before the fight spilled out to ringside. Rhodes sent Rollins through the barricades before a group of officials came in and broke it up. The two superstars tried to attack each other twice more despite the crowd of officials trying to keep them apart.

Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop on RAW

Doudrop had the advantage and was tossing Alexa Bliss around the ring while dragging her from one corner to the other. Bliss managed to reverse a big move and hit a hurricanrana to turn things around.

Bliss hit two dropkicks and a senton before heading up to the top rope, but Nikki A.S.H. came in and tried to take her down. Bliss kicked Nikki off the apron and hit the Twisted Bliss on Doudrop before getting the pin.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop on RAW

Grade: C

In a recap, we saw MVP announcing the handicap match against Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

The Miz was out next on RAW to host Miz TV and his guests were The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came out and joined The A-Lister, but they wouldn't let the host speak and kept making silly jokes.

The Miz was getting angrier by the second before Dana Brooke and Akira Tozawa rushed the ring. Tozawa tried to pin Brooke for the 24/7 Title, but T-Bar came and hit him with a chokeslam.

Ford wiped T-Bar out with a superkick while Dawkins took out Apollo Crews. Tamina was fighting Brooke in the ring and managed to pick up the 24/7 Title via pin. Tozawa came back to celebrate with Tamina, who gave him a kiss, but he caught her in a backslide and pinned her to become the new 24/7 Champion!

Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa on RAW

Ciampa got an early dropkick for a near fall before hitting a clothesline and a top rope move as the match went on. Mustafa Ali managed to hit a boot to the face before sending Ciampa outside and hitting a big dive over the ropes.

Theory attacked Ali at ringside and caused a disqualification. Ali picked up the win by a technicality and Theory reminded him that he had now earned a US title shot. The champion added that he wanted to have the title match tonight as we headed for a break on RAW.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Ciampa via DQ

Grade: C

Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali - United States Title match on RAW

Theory was dominating off the bat and got a few early near falls before Ali came in with a big DDT, taking out the champion. Ali went up top, but Theory pulled the ropes, taking him down. Theory followed up with the A-Town Down and picked up the quick win.

Result: Theory def. Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Title

After the match, Adam Pearce came out and said that Mr. McMahon wanted to see Theory in a real title match. Pearce set up a title match at Hell in a Cell on Sunday before RAW continued.

Grade: D-

Riddle was backstage and said that he did not come to RAW alone as Shinsuke Nakamura walked into frame. Nakamura compared himself and Riddle to Ronin as they reminded The Usos that they were still out for revenge.

Riddle & Nakamura vs. The Usos - Championship Contender's match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on RAW

Riddle and Jimmy Uso kicked off the match and The Usos were in trouble early on but managed to isolate Shinsuke Nakamura in their corner after he was tagged in. Riddle came back in and got a near fall off a neckbreaker before taking a Samoan Drop for a near fall.

A distraction caused Nakamura to go down for a frog splash, but Riddle came in at the last second and broke up the pin. Back after a break on RAW, Riddle was in the ring and went for the Draping DDT on Jey Uso, but it was reversed. Nakamura snuck in a tag and hit the Kinshasa for a near fall.

Riddle came back in and hit multiple bodyslams before missing the RKO and taking a superkick. Jey had Riddle locked in a hold on the ropes and Jimmy got the latter's scooter and hit him with it.

Result: Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Usos via DQ

After the match, Nakamura wiped Jimmy out at ringside before Riddle came in with a top rope RKO on Jey before the show moved on.

Grade: B+

Theory attacked Mustafa Ali backstage on RAW while he was giving an interview.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley on RAW

Rhea Ripley had control of the match early on and tossed Liv Morgan around the ring before driving her into the ring post. Morgan managed to drop Ripley on the ropes, but she came back with a dropkick.

Ripley was sent outside before she drove Morgan into the barricades outside. Back after a break, Damian Priest and AJ Styles showed up at ringside while Ripley was still in control of the match.

Ripley was taunting Morgan, but she got back on her feet and hit a big kick in the corner before sending The Nightmare outside. Morgan hit a crossbody from the top rope to the outside before getting back to the ring. Priest helped Ripley avoid a rollup, but Morgan dodged the following finisher and hit a lung blower/backstabber and got the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley

After the match, Priest wiped Styles out at ringside and went after Morgan, but Finn Balor came out and took him down. Morgan took down Ripley with a top rope move before AJ Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Damian Priest and Balor followed up with the Coupe de Grace.

Grade: B

Bobby Lashley was out for the Hell in a Cell match contract signing and after a break on RAW, he was joined by Omos and MVP. At the table, MVP said that they wouldn't be here if Lashley went along with him.

MVP said that he created the All Mighty Era and that he will end it on Sunday. Lashley said that he never needed MVP, who replied that the former turned his back on him. The signatures were made and the match was official before MVP instructed Omos to attack Lashley.

Lashley flipped the table and a brawl broke out as a large number of crew members came in to stop the fight. Lashley and Omos wiped all the officials out, but then Cedric Alexander came in and joined the fight.

Lashley took Alexander down, but Omos managed to wipe Lashley out as well. MVP unloaded on Lashley on the mat before telling Omos to get a table. The latter set up the table in the corner and lifted Lashley, but the former WWE Champion got out and hit a spear on Omos through the table as the red brand went off the air.

Episode grade: B

The RAW before Hell in a Cell saw Akira Tozawa pick up the 24/7 Title, while Mustafa Ali earned a title match at the upcoming premium live event. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a big face-off, while Riddle and Nakamura had their first match as a team tonight.

