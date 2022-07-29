Top WWE Superstar addresses claims of being the next John Cena 

Current WWE Superstar Theory recently shared his thoughts on the current comparisons between him and John Cena.

At 24 years of age, Theory is one of the most exciting superstars in WWE. Having already won the United States title as well as being the current Money In The Bank contract holder, he has a bright future ahead of him.

During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Theory spoke about how several people see him as the next Cena.

"I think as I see myself like and getting older and, you know, your mind changes and stuff like that, like I love the comparisons, there's always gonna be comparisons because people want to always try to relate something to something. But, when you really look at the detail of stuff, I'm doing my own thing, you know. Like John Cena didn't have any championships at 24 and he's a, you know, 16-17 time world champion, you know, possibly and it's like, okay, but over that process of a career, like, imagine me. But it's like just doing different things and it's like, like I said, always appreciative of comparisons and stuff like that, but definitely agree with, you know, being the, you know, not the next John Cena being my first me." From 12:30 to 13:16

Cena and Theory recently came face-to-face on Monday Night RAW but have yet to have a match in the ring.

Former World Champion wants Theory to be the next John Cena

Since the 16-time World Champion started working a more part-time schedule with WWE, many have wondered who will take his spot.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Dolph Ziggler expressed how he would like to see Theory take Cena's position as the company's representative.

"Theory, similar to a young me, is standing out as one of the hardest workers. He has every tool you can imagine,” Ziggler said. “I don’t dislike him. I want him to be our next [John] Cena for 20 years down the road." [H/T Ringside News]

Theory is set for a big weekend as he is currently booked to face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam in an effort to regain his United States Championship. He could also cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner of the main event clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

