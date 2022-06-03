"I don’t think he’s somebody that’s championship material" - Theory on his feud with current RAW star

Theory has opened up about his program with Mustafa Ali on WWE Monday Night RAW.

The two stars are currently involved in a feud for the United States Championship, and they're set to collide for the title at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. During the feud, Ali was harassed by stars such as The Miz, Ciampa, and Veer Mahan on the red brand.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Theory was asked if involving Miz and Veer in his storyline was the right way to get his US Title reign started. He stated that it's a cool story, but he doesn't think Mustafa Ali is championship material.

"I think for me, where I’m at right now with my character with the United States championship, I think it’s a cool story to show somebody like Ali who is fighting from underneath trying to get his opportunities. Of course to me, I don’t think he’s somebody that’s championship material and I think he just has to prove that. I think right now I’m showing where I stand. I’m showing that I’m the United States champion and I’m not just going to hand out title opportunities. You’ve got to earn it," he said.

Will Mustafa Ali defeat Theory at Hell in a Cell to capture his first title in WWE?

Ali made his return to the company several weeks ago on RAW after requesting his release. He previously led a heelish faction known as RETRIBUTION, which included stars such as T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack and Reckoning (Mia Yim).

Ali made his comeback as a babyface, and his rivalry with Theory is interesting since the latter is Vince McMahon's protege. If he wins the title at Hell in a Cell, it'll be a major achievement for him. He has never held gold in WWE before, and this is his chance to finally make his dream a reality.

