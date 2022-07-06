Theory details why he felt his original WWE call-up was unofficial

Many people might have forgotten already, but this is Theory's second run on the WWE main roster.

As the world was entering lockdown in March 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Theory was called up to Monday Night RAW as an associate of Zelina Vega and took part in the WrestleMania 36 card just a few days later.

Theory would last about three months on Monday Night RAW before he disappeared from television and was no longer featured alongside Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. He returned to NXT in August to begin his storyline with Johnny Gargano and The Way.

Mr. Money in the Bank recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his first run on Monday Night RAW, Theory said he never really felt called up in 2020 because he still had an NXT contract at the time. He stated that he never felt like his call-up was official.

Theory also said that he felt his return to NXT helped him develop his character as part of The Way. He revealed that the original idea for the group was for him to just serve as a bodyguard, but obviously things changed and evolved into what we ended up seeing on television.

Theory is the youngest United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner in WWE history

Theory's second run on the main roster has proven to be much more successful as he is already in the WWE history books as the youngest Money in the Bank winner and United States Champion of all time.

With the 24-year-old heading into WWE SummerSlam with the Money in the Bank briefcase, few are expecting him to successfully cash in on Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

However, if Vince McMahon were to pull the trigger on Theory at the company's biggest show of the year, it would certainly have people talking for many weeks to come.

