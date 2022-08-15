Theory discusses what has changed since Vince McMahon retired from WWE 

WWE Superstar Theory has shared what has changed in the promotion since former CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative Vince McMahon retired.

Theory's 2022 has been stellar so far, seeing a lot of TV exposure as his run as Mr. McMahon's protege started gaining traction. He wrestled commentator Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 and became the youngest United States Champion in WWE history shortly after.

Since winning the Money In The Bank ladder match, A-Town Down has teased cash-ins on multiple occasions, including during the build-up to SummerSlam 2022.

Though Theory's on-screen mentor and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has retired, the superstar remains confident in the new creative direction. During a recent interview with TMZ, he spoke about Triple H's role as the Head of Creative:

"Triple H, I feel like he has a very creative mind, and I think now he always says it's very hard to fill Mr. McMahon's shoes, and it's gonna take a lot of people to do that...I feel like there's a lot more freedom now and a lot more to explore," Theory said.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I'm not a big fan of Theory, but he's a clear example of WWE finally investing in their future with someone on the main roster. He's only 24. They're already presenting him as a big deal with Vince McMahon endorsing him.



Honestly, I'm not convinced but I'll have to wait and see. I'm not a big fan of Theory, but he's a clear example of WWE finally investing in their future with someone on the main roster. He's only 24. They're already presenting him as a big deal with Vince McMahon endorsing him.Honestly, I'm not convinced but I'll have to wait and see. https://t.co/eGLLNoWUzQ

Theory had some big praise for Vince McMahon

Having worked so closely with the former WWE CEO during the start of his main roster run, A-Town Down had words of admiration for Vince McMahon.

Mr. Money in the Bank praised Vince's contributions to the wrestling industry and even mentioned a recent John Cena quote about McMahon, referencing the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling.

"I would just say with Mr. McMahon, he's always gonna be, I think John Cena just said it, if there was a Mount Rushmore, he'd be the only one on it," the RAW star added.

It is unclear where the former US Champ will go next creatively, but WWE seems to have him touted for big things, given his addition to the top banner on the WWE.com Superstars page.

What do you think about the comments on Triple H? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy