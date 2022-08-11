Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker & more added to interesting WWE.com banner

WWE has added a number of superstars, including Cody Rhodes and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, to the banner on WWE.com's superstar page.

WWE.com's Superstar page is where fans can check out all the names on the company's talent roster. Every superstar from Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT 2.0 is represented on the page. There are also sections that list current WWE Hall of Famers and an Alumni page showing some of WWE's past in-ring workers.

At the top, there is a banner depicting some of the biggest names from WWE's three brands. This image has undergone a significant change recently, as WWE has updated the faces present on the banner. Theory, Bron Breakker, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Cora Jade, Meiko Satomura, Cody Rhodes, and Riddle have all been added.

However, names like Big E, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Ilja Dragunov, Rhea Ripley, and Sasha Banks have all been removed. Mandy Rose, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins were all present on both versions of the banner.

You can view the new banner by checking out WWE's Superstar page.

Cody Rhodes posted a cryptic tweet, possibly regarding his return

Among the new faces on the banner was Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is at the forefront of the image, right next to Roman Reigns.

Rhodes has been on the shelf since Hell In A Cell, tearing his pectoral muscles while training before his match against Seth Rollins. However, a cryptic tweet made by the former ROH World Champion may suggest he's eyeing a return. Cody took to Twitter and simply asked, 'What's next?'

Although Cody did undergo successful surgery on his injury, there is no confirmed date for his return.

What do you think of WWE.com's changes? When do you think Cody Rhodes will return? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

