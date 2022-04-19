Theory hints at new three-word name change after WWE RAW

Theory referred to himself as All Day Theory in a backstage interview following his United States Championship victory over Finn Balor on WWE RAW.

Vince McMahon’s protégé had been known as Austin Theory throughout his six-year wrestling career until his name was recently shortened to Theory. McMahon reportedly introduced a new rule that superstars are not allowed to use their real names or names they previously used on the independent scene.

Theory, real name Austin White, worked under the name Austin Theory for various promotions before signing for WWE in 2019. Speaking on RAW Talk, the 24-year-old dropped a possible hint about the new name he plans to use for himself moving forward:

“You know what, I feel a lot better than you [interviewer Kevin Patrick] do," said Theory. "I mean, look at that stupid tie. And look at me, I’m the United States Champion. I can say it a million times: All Day Theory is the brand new United States Champion. But, you know, I’m not only proud of myself, I’m proud that Mr. McMahon is proud of me.” [0:23-0:44]

Theory is not the only superstar to have undergone a recent name change in WWE. Pete Dunne (Butch), Raquel Gonzalez (Raquel Rodriguez), and WALTER (Gunter) are among the other high-profile name alterations.

Theory comments on the legacy of the WWE United States Championship

Vince McMahon has participated in several teacher-student segments with Theory since November 2021. The WWE Chairman appeared on the entrance ramp to congratulate the young superstar after his United States Championship triumph on RAW.

Reflecting on that moment, Theory spoke about the legacy of his new title and referred to himself as All Day Theory once again:

“I did everything that he told me, every lesson, I studied, I worked hard, and look what happened," Theory continued. "Look what happened. Do you know the legacy of this [United States Championship]? Do you know who is gonna make the legacy of this even better? All Day Theory.” [0:44-1:02]

Upon his return to RAW in October 2021, Theory declared that the show was set to become “All Day.” Without fully explaining what the term means, he said, “That’s what I say… it kinda works, right?”

It is unclear if All Day Theory will become the United States Champion’s official name, or whether he has simply given himself a new nickname.

Check out the results from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW here.

Please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should All Day Theory become Theory's official new name? Yes No 26 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier