Theory loses to popular babyface on SmackDown; gets confronted by 3-Time Intercontinental Champion

Theory has been one of the only superstars to openly jump between RAW and SmackDown as Mr. Money in the Bank. He has been in high-profile matches, and this week on SmackDown, he faced a popular babyface and suffered a controversial defeat before getting confronted.

Madcap Moss and Theory were scheduled to face each other on this week's SmackDown. As the men made their way to the ring, Pat McAfee interestingly referred to this match as a glimpse into the next ten years of WWE.

Michael Cole couldn't contain his excitement for the match, describing them as the two of the brightest stars in WWE today. While both men are on the opposite ends of the character spectrum, there seems to be a lot of positivity about their futures in the company.

Moss also had a tense backstage segment with Paul Heyman, who has been paranoid about the 24-year-old Mr. Money in the Bank and the threat he poses to Roman Reigns' world title run.

Unfortunately, a great match between the two men ended in controversy as the 24-year-old used his MITB briefcase to attack Moss, leading to disqualification.

The 24-year-old lost and fled the ring before being confronted by three-time Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on the ramp.

While the young star mocked Zayn for his "honorary" Bloodline status and injured hand, The Usos' music hit, and he ran away. However, Moss caught him and sent him head first into the ring post.

Will we see Theory cash in the MITB briefcase at SummerSlam 2022? Sound off in the comments below.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far