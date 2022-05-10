Watch: WWE United States Champion mocks Cody Rhodes with Stardust taunt

Cody Rhodes faced off against WWE United States Champion Theory on RAW this week and was taunted in the middle of the ring during the match.

Fresh off his enthralling match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, which saw Cody come out victorious, he took on Theory. This was The American Nightmare's first opportunity to win a title since his return to WWE.

Rhodes had his work cut out early in the match as Theory proved to be more resilient and turned the tides against him. We also saw the 24-year-old champion mock the grandson of a plumber with a neat Stardust cartwheel. Stardust was the gimmick that Rhodes had during his previous stint with the company.

Check out Theory's taunt below:

Theory managed to get the most out of his match with The American Nightmare as he continuously mocked him throughout the match. However, the tides shifted again as Cody Rhodes made a comeback and gave the youngest US Champion in WWE history a run for his money.

Rhodes almost managed to put Theory through the WWE announcers' table, but the latter managed to slip past him. Unfortunately, the action was cut short by an attack from Rollins on The American Nightmare as the former curb-stomped him through the table.

It remains to be seen how the rivalry will fare in the weeks to come as Rollins continues to exact revenge for his losses at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash.

Edited by Debottam Saha