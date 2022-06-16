"Time to give up" - Theory continues to mock former WWE Champion

Current United States Champion Theory has posted a video on TikTok where he continued to mock former WWE Champion John Cena.

Mr. All Day was hand-picked by Vince McMahon and became a known face on Monday nights. The former member of The Way struck gold when he became McMahon's protege and even assisted Vince at WrestleMania after his match with Pat McAfee.

The RAW Superstar seems to have gotten carried away with his success, as he has been attempting to provoke John Cena on social media for weeks. His most recent attempt involves a Tik Tok video in which Theory is seen mocking the 16-time champion:

"Never give up, eh? Time to give up. Next one!"

It will be interesting to see how the current United States Champion reacts when he inevitably comes face-to-face with the Leader of the Cenation.

Theory has provoked the ire of Bobby Lashley with baby oil

Theory has been handpicked by Vince McMahon and might be on a path to greatness in WWE. The 24-year-old superstar has the perfect build and charm to become a top star in the business. Unfortunately, he also seems to take pleasure in angering some very intimidating superstars.

He successfully defended his United States Championship at Hell in a Cell against Mustafa Ali. The next night on RAW, he interrupted Bobby Lashley. The latter didn't take kindly to this as The All Mighty also came out of the premium live event with a victory.

Last week on RAW, the two headlined the show in a posing contest. Lashley is known for his excellent physique and strength, which he showcased to the WWE Universe. In this regard, the 24-year-old wasn't able to come close to The All Mighty during their showdown.

Mr. All Day decided to take the easy way out by attacking Lashley while he was posing. The young star sprayed baby oil in Bobby's face and left the ring as quickly as possible.

It looks like the two superstars are building to a match at the Money in the Bank live event. It will be interesting to see if Lashley comes away with the title.

