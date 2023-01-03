"Theory is the Now!" - WWE Universe in love with 25-year-old star following heroic performance on RAW

Wrestling fans went into a frenzy as Austin Theory emerged triumphant as the United States Champion over Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

In the early stages of the match, Rollins knocked Theory out of the ring and caught him with a flying knee off the apron. The Visionary then climbed onto the announcer's table and knee-stroked the champ.

Rollins attempted to end Austin Theory with a Stomp during the closing moments. However, the referee was taken down in the jostle. The former WWE Champion a Pedigree to the youngest United States Champion, but the referee was knocked unconscious. Finally, Theory took out the Grand Slam Champion to retain his title by hitting him with the A-Town Down.

At the end of the match, wrestling fans stormed to Twitter to start the new year by celebrating the heroic performance of the 25-year-old.

Check out the reactions below:

One fan shared that the newly crowned US champ is the company's present.

Another fan noted how some people are still not siding with Theory after showcasing his dominance against Rollins.

A user also mentioned that the champion is slaying even without being under Vince McMahon's wing.

GooberYanko @ThatoneK1d95 @WWE @_Theory1 People really though Vince was the only one behind Theory lmao. Bro is killing it @WWE @_Theory1 People really though Vince was the only one behind Theory lmao. Bro is killing it

Another fan expressed that The Visionary and Austin Theory should join forces to become WWE Tag Team Champions.

Face3x3 @MbmbnC @WWE @_Theory1 Theory and Rollin should team up later on. I think they could become great tag team champions. @WWE @_Theory1 Theory and Rollin should team up later on. I think they could become great tag team champions.

While a fan of Seth Rollins was shocked to witness him lose at the start of 2023 on WWE RAW.

Jake @Jake__412 @WWE @_Theory1 They already had Rolling loose start of 2023 smh 🤦‍♂️ @WWE @_Theory1 They already had Rolling loose start of 2023 smh 🤦‍♂️

Another fan dropped sarcastic comments stating that some fans believe Theory is being buried.

Cichatirto @Wisemanabdul__ @WWE @_Theory1 But but according to wrestling fans, theory is buried @WWE @_Theory1 But but according to wrestling fans, theory is buried

Following the match, footage has surfaced that seemingly suggests Rollins may have injured his knee in the bout. The footage shows Corey Graves rushing to the aid of the former world champion.

What did you think of Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins on tonight's RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

