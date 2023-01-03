[WATCH] Seth Rollins' former WWE rival rushes to help him after RAW; legitimate injury suspected

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins seems to have legitimately injured his knee on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The main event of the first RAW of 2023 saw Rollins taking on Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. The hard-fought encounter ended with Theory defeating The Visionary to retain his title. The show ended with the youngster celebrating his huge win over Rollins.

Footage from after the show has now surfaced online, hinting that Seth Rollins legitimately injured his knee during the contest. The referee allegedly threw the 'X' sign. Fans are aware that when the referee throws the 'X' symbol, it isn't a good sign for the wrestler.

Corey Graves, who has battled Rollins on several occasions in the past, can be seen rushing towards him and yelling at WWE personnel to help him.

Check out the footage below:

E.C. Dangerously @TN_Loudmouth @SeanRossSapp @WrestleTalk_TV

The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee.



Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help.



Same knee he injured in 2015. The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee.Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help.Same knee he injured in 2015. @SeanRossSapp @WrestleTalk_TV The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee.Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help.Same knee he injured in 2015. https://t.co/FUPGY4BUi9

If you're interested in sports betting, the Las Vegas Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

This isn't the first time that Seth Rollins injured his knee

In November 2015, Rollins competed at a WWE event in Dublin, Ireland. At the show, he ended up suffering a serious knee injury. The injury kept him out of action for months on end.

During an exclusive interview with WWE officials, Rollins stated that despite doing the move a million times, his knee gave out.

"Let’s see, we were in Dublin, Ireland, first night of the tour and I was in the main event. I was setting up to do something I’ve done a million times — flipping over my opponent while he was standing on the second [rope]. I landed underneath him and then picked him up for a powerbomb. And for whatever reason, I just landed on the inside of my right foot, instead of flat with my feet and my knee gave. It just felt like my knee dislocated and then kind of popped back in." [H/T WWE]

Fans are worried for Seth Rollins' well-being after the post-RAW clip of him being tended to by WWE personnel surfaced on Twitter. Here's hoping Rollins' injury isn't severe enough to keep him out of action for an extended period.

What are your thoughts on the post-RAW footage of Seth Rollins making the rounds on Twitter? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes