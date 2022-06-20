Theory recalls the first piece of advice he received from Vince McMahon

The current United States Champion Theory has been Vince McMahon's protege for a while now. He recently shared the first piece of advice he received from the former CEO of the company.

The Theory is currently set to feud with Bobby Lashley, who has his eyes on the US title. The 24-year-old and The All Mighty recently competed in a unique 'posedown' segment on RAW last week. Additionally, the RAW Superstar continues to throw challenges at his inspiration, John Cena on social media considering the latter's return for his 20th anniversary celebrations with the company.

During a promotion for WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's movie 'Red Notice' in November last year, Theory stole a Cleopatra egg from Mr. McMahon's office. Later, when the RAW Superstar admitted to his actions, he was rewarded with a WWE title match against then-champion, Big E. Since then, McMahon has taken the youngest US Champion under his wing.

On the recent edition of Out of Character podcast hosted by Ryan Satin, Theory stated how McMahon told him to go out for his match and be confident like he knew he was. He added how it resonated with him before he was to perform.

“I remember standing right at the mirror at [The Gorilla Position], which is right before you go out, and Mr.McMahon was walking up to go into Gorilla and he told me, ‘Go out there and be confident like I know you are.’ I remember that was like the first message that really resonated with me,” Theory said. “And this was since we had that meeting, which was probably maybe a few weeks before, so this was the first thing I was really hearing right before I was gonna perform. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Theory on making Mr. McMahon aware he took his career seriously

The youngest US Champion signed with the company in 2019 and made his main roster debut in October last year. He has often cited the Cenation Leader as his idol for getting into the industry and even recalled the time he met him for the first time at the Performance Center.

In the same interaction with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the RAW Superstar highlighted how he told McMahon that this career was never a second choice for him and how he was always training.

"I wanted him to know that this was never a second choice for me. This was always the only thing. Nothing against college or stuff like that, you can do that at anytime. For me, I never had a plan B. It was this or nothing. I was so heavy believing in myself at a very young age that, when these guys are at parties in high school, I'm in the gym and I'm training. I finish a job in a warehouse, working 8pm to 8am, I'm tired as hell, but I have to get up and workout because if I don't, I'm gonna fall off." [H/T - Fightful]

The young superstar has seemingly caught the attention of John Cena, and the duo have been going back and forth on social media, throwing challenges at each other.

