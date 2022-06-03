"It did nothing but great things"- Theory reflects on competing at WrestleMania 38

In his second WrestleMania appearance, Theory competed in a match against Pat McAfee.

Theory's WrestleMania debut came in WM 36. He replaced Andrade to team up with Angel Garza against The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Title, albeit in a losing effort. However, this year's bout was very different in its varied outcomes.

After the RAW star failed to defeat McAfee, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tried to get the job done himself by facing the SmackDown commentator in an impromptu match. He emerged victorious and celebrated with his protege in the ring. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin then showed up and hit a stunner on all three men.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, The US Champion was asked how much he knew about the segment beforehand and what his character gained from being a part of it. He stated that it did great things for him as he got to share the ring with The Rattlesnake and Mr. McMahon.

"Going into WrestleMania, obviously I knew me and Pat McAfee were going to have a match and then later finding out Mr. McMahon is gonna have a match against Pat McAfee. Then the whole Stone Cold thing, was kind of finding that out last minute and just trying to digest that and at the same time having I feel like my first real WrestleMania match. There’s a lot going on. That WrestleMania moment I think for me, it did nothing but great things for me," Theory said.

Theory on a potential match with John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

It's been two decades since John Cena made his main roster debut, and it's possible that he could return this year.

The 16-time world champion is one of the superstars the current US Champion looked up to. In the same interview, Theory stated that he could see a match between him and Cena happening at SummerSlam.

"I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure."

Theory @_Theory1 @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. https://t.co/1fKBMrAG5P

The RAW star is currently scheduled to defend his US Title against Mustafa Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday night. It'll be interesting to see which one will walk out as the champion at the event.

