"Nobody sees him after the same way with Brock or Roman" - Former WWE personality not impressed with Theory's booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed Theory and Madcap Moss' segment from this week's SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Mr. Money in the Bank faced Madcap Moss in a singles match but was unable to secure a win.

Following the match, the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder trash-talked about The Usos which led to Sami Zayn confronting the former. Surprisingly, The Usos also backed up Zayn.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned how he doesn't see any future to what WWE is planning for Mr. Money in the Bank. He also added that, according to him, the 24-year-old won't be able to cash in on the US Champion, Bobby Lashley. Mantell said:

"But, but nobody, he's got a briefcase right? Nobody sees him as strong enough to even step in the same ring with Brock or Roman. And nobody can - unless something happens he's gotta run in and try to steal it. But to me, there's no future in that. I kind of like that he's got it and maybe he could, if that things switches a time or two, he can hang on to it for a while," said Mantell. (41:36-42:06)

Dutch Mantell mentioned that Theory and Madcap Moss have bright futures in WWE

Dutch Mantell believes that Theory and Madcap Moss are the two Superstars who have a bright future.

In the same interview, Mantell mentioned that he was very happy to see WWE push the two men. He said he sees the effort the creative team has put into both the 24-year-old and Moss:

"I'm lost... It's not connecting. It doesn't have the central connection point," said Mantell. "What I was really happy to hear is that Theory and Moss are the future of WWE. That's what they said." (From 20:30 - 20:48)

