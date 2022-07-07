"That's so smart" - Top RAW star recalls viewing Vince McMahon's Golden Egg as a championship in WWE

Theory once viewed Vince McMahon's Golden Egg from Survivor Series 2021 as a championship in WWE.

McMahon has been the catalyst for the growth of several superstars in the company. He stepped back as CEO and Chairman in the wake of the recent allegations. However, he still runs the show as the creative head, also making several on-screen appearances on RAW and SmackDown.

Last year, McMahon showed up at Survivor Series with a golden egg. He indicated that The Rock gifted him the prop from his movie, Red Notice. A storyline took place where the egg was stolen during the show, and in the end, it was revealed that Theory took it. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Mr. Money in the Bank recalled how he viewed the egg as a championship:

“I don’t have a golden egg. Wow. That’s so smart. I really should,” he said. “At least I can always say, ‘Yeah, you’re the WWE Champion, but I got a $100,000,000 egg I stole.’ That’s a title to me.” [H/T - Fightful]

Theory went on to capture even more that just a simple egg in his career, such as winning the United States title. Over the weekend, he won the Money in the Bank contract.

Theory says Vince McMahon inspires him

Mr. McMahon has been in the wrestling industry for multiple decades. He has created legacies with various superstars throughout the years. The 76-year-old hasn't shyed away from the camera or taking bumps in the ring.

Almost a year ago, Theory began working with McMahon and became his protege. This year, he became the United States Champion and is now Mr. Money in the Bank. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, he expressed how Vince McMahon inspires him:

“It’s definitely an experience of its own just because you know the work ethic he has and the passion and everything he puts into this. So for me, going in there, you gotta be on your best and give it everything that you got. It’s just an honor to be in there. We all know Vince McMahon’s on the top of that Mount Rushmore for sports entertainment.” [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see where Theory goes next. Fans are excited to see him cash-in his contract and potentially become world champion sooner rather than later.

