"There has to be action" - WWE urged to book Becky Lynch to shave Liv Morgan's head by a former writer (Exclusive) 

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan had a contract signing segment on RAW where the superstars engaged in a war of words. While promos have been WWE's go-to method to generate buzz for a feud, Vince Russo felt that the ongoing RAW Women's Championship storyline needed more action to make it better.

The former WWE writer even pitched an exciting idea during this week's Legion of RAW episode. Vince Russo said Becky Lynch could get a lot more heat if the company lets her shave Liv Morgan's head on live television.

The former WWE personality spoke about the importance of having meaningful interactions between the talents, and he felt that regular promos just don't cut it anymore.

"Bro, you're not going to generate heat in promos alone. There need to be scenes where something happens. I mean, my god, bro, if you know, Becky beats the crap out of Liv in the back, gets out the razor, and starts shaving her head. I mean, you just can't get heat through promos. There has to be action. There has to be interaction, and we don't get any of that," said Russo on Becky Lynch's storyline with Liv Morgan.

Vince Russo was livid by the quality of lines written for WWE Superstars, and he highlighted Kevin Owens' ridiculous comment from the most recent RAW as an example.

Russo found WWE's content embarrassing and felt that the wrestlers should not accept substandard booking decisions from the creative team.

"You know what we got? 'Liar, liar, pants on fire.' 'Oh well, my pants aren't on fire because I'm not.' Are you people out of your minds? Bro, this is embarrassing to you, to your family, the writers, the producers. 'My pants aren't on fire, because I'm not lying.' Again, Kevin Owens gets that and says that, is that okay? 'Yeah, I'll say that no problem, I'll say that.' Oh my god, bro, really?" exclaimed Russo.

Vince Russo on why Becky Lynch has no excuses for not getting enough heat

Despite being a heel, Becky Lynch is still one of the most popular stars on the roster, and it has been an uphill task for WWE to build her up as the antagonist.

Russo said Becky Lynch had no excuses for the lack of heat as it's her primary duty as a heel performer. The former WWE head writer also provided an interesting analogy to explain his argument.

He eventually also admitted that the issue with Lynch's gimmick was not entirely her fault, as WWE officials are the driving force behind her creative direction.

"Because Chris, you're not, you know it's funny, bro. You made the comment that Becky Lynch is trying to get heat. She should not be trying to get heat; she should be getting heat," Russo added. "The fact that you're a pro and it's like, 'I'm a baseball player, I'm going to try and hit the ball.' No, bro, you're a baseball player; you are going to hit the ball. You're not going to try; you're going to hit the ball. Again, bro, the problem is, and again, this isn't Becky's fault either."

Are you satisfied with the build for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan? Should WWE turn it up a notch and book more eventful segments to improve the feud? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

