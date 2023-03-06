"There can only be one first" - Why Cody Rhodes will always be remembered by wrestling fans, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former United States Champion Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) named Cody Rhodes' return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the Moment of the Year during the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He also detailed what made the occasion stand out from everything else.

WWE pulled off one of the biggest surprises last year when Cody Rhodes emerged from underneath the stage as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. While speculation was rife ahead of Rhodes' comeback, his return to the WWE ring sent fans into a frenzy.

During a conversation with Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Cardona stated that sometimes in wrestling, promotions will have to give fans what they want, and this was one such moment.

"Like I said earlier, sometimes in wrestling, you got to give people what they want. It was a surprise. We all kind of assumed who it was going to be. But it was such a big moment."

The former WWE United States Champion also added that Cody Rhodes' return was such a big moment because he was the first guy to jump from AEW to WWE.

"The first guy to jump from AEW to WWE. There can only be one first. So there might be a couple of more people; there definitely could be more people over the years jumping back and forth. But there will only be one first, and that was Cody Rhodes to do it on the Grandest Stage being, WrestleMania," Cardona said. [11:13 - 11:39]

Check out the full video below:

FANS CAN ALSO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE WRESTLERS FROM 2022 HERE.

Matt Cardona stated that Cody Rhodes brought everything from AEW to WWE

Not only did The American Nightmare return to World Wrestling Entertainment, but he also defeated Seth Rollins at 'Mania. The former TNT Champion also brought with him the 'American Nightmare' gimmick and his famed theme song, 'Kingdom' by Downstait.

During the same interview, the former WWE Superstar noted that the 37-year-old did not get enough credit for his return. According to Matt Cardona, Rhodes brought everything from AEW to WWE.

"Like I said, coming back home, getting that win, and the fact that is something he's never done. I don't think he's getting enough credit for that. He took everything from AEW since it was his and brought it to WWE. The music, the entrance, the gear, the logos. I don't think it's ever really been done before, where you bring in a complete package from another promotion. He's a trendsetter," Cardona added. [11:40 - 12:00]

After winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare is set for another monumental WrestleMania appearance this year. He will lock horns with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Follow former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona here, and you can follow his action figure podcast here.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes