 "There are none there today" -Bushwhacker Luke on WWE's lack of characters

WWE Hall of Famer Luke Williams, or Bushwhacker Luke of The Bushwhackers, has shared his thoughts on the lack of characters present in WWE today. He recalled how all the characters were memorable when he used to work with WWE in the 80s and the 90s.

Bushwhacker Luke is one-half of one of the most polarizing tag teams in the 80s and the 90s, The Bushwhackers. Hailing from New Zealand, The Bushwhackers were known for their "whacky" in-ring personas.

The duo would "lick" each other, fans, and even their opponents. They worked with WWE (then WWF) from 1988 to 1996 and were inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2015.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online, Bushwhacker Luke gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon and WWE's character development, as well as the characters present in the company today. He also said that while today's WWE Superstars are all great athletes, many lack good character.

"This is one thing I going to you know, maybe scratch some people, piss some people off... The characters... There are no characters there today. But he's building them now. He started to build a few characters there. But in the end the classic days of the 80s and early 90s, we were all characters and we all stood out. I saw sometimes... Imagine if we had merchandise heavy out today. Like the new guys have today. They would be making a fortune. You know what I mean? But today they're all great athletes. They're all great athletes. Good bodies. Good wrestlers."

Luke would also recall the characters present in the WWE back in the 80s and 90s and even made an interesting claim. He claimed that merchandise sales would have been through the roof if it were a major thing back in his day.

Bushwhacker Luke explains why WWE has so much merch

Continuing from his previous point, Bushwhacker Luke also commented on why the WWE has so much merch and merch sales nowadays. His explanation is simple, since the WWE had more talent and more characters, the merch also increased.

"As I said, you know, they have to build more characters here. Anyhow, because that characters increased, the merchandise did." said Bushwhacker Luke

Bushwhacker Luke makes some interesting points with regards to how WWE develops its characters. Do you think the WWE can do a better job with character development? Let us know down below.