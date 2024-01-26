There is more to come regarding the Vince McMahon allegations, former WWE champion believes

The Vince McMahon allegations have taken the wrestling world by storm.

It is the most talked about subject currently, and people within the industry, including Rene Dupree, have chimed in.

Vince McMahon was replaced by Triple H as the head of creative after the latter initially announced his retirement. He stormed back into WWE in order to facilitate the merger between UFC and WWE. However, a new lawsuit has brewed up another storm in the wrestling business.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes there is more to come with regards to this story. He said the following on his Cafe de Rene podcast:

"These are just allegations but the fact that they paid her out $3 million and made her sign an NDA, that kinda looks bad. It happens in Hollywood... I don’t know man, I guess money equals power equals pervert. With all that money, what else is gonna make you happy, controlling people I guess... This is just beginning, this just came out today... So probably more to come so stay tuned," Rene Dupree said. [From 02:55 to 05:25]

Rene Dupree feels TKO should completely oust Vince McMahon

The merger between UFC and WWE led to the creation of TKO Group Holdings, and it is headed by Endeavor Chief Executive Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon is serving as the executive chairman, while Dana White is now its chief executive.

Rene Dupree believes TKO should completely oust the 78-year-old completely in light of these allegations.

"If he's not completely ousted [from TKO], now is the time to completely oust him. I mean allegations of s** trafficking? F**k, that can't be good for the stock... It's weird with the timing right? Like all those deals you know and then this comes out the next day. Are they purposely timing these deals, announcements, it's weird, the timing." [From 05:34 to 06:16]

