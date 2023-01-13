"There goes both of their careers" - Twitter erupts after 26-year-old WWE star teases betraying Gigi Dolin

The wrestling world reacted to Gigi Dolin possibly being betrayed by her Toxic Attraction stablemate, Jacy Jayne.

On this week's episode of NXT, a Women's Battle Royal Match served as the main event. The winner of the Battle Royal would determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship, currently held by Roxanne Perez.

Kaylee! 🤍 @rosendevilletm The way Jacy is staring at Gigi here The way Jacy is staring at Gigi here😳 https://t.co/kycFZ832W2

Jayne and Dolin were the final competitors of the match before a controversial finish saw both of them touch the floor at the same time. Both women were declared winners and new #1 contenders.

The closing shot of the show saw Roxanne confront her new challengers. Interestingly enough, fans caught a subtle hint of Jayne possibly betraying Dolin, judging by her reaction.

Check out the fan tweets below:

ˢˡⁱᵐᵐʲᵒʷ ᴶᵃᶜᵏʸᵉʳʲᵃʷ♌♌♌ @SwiftyBankai @rosendevilletm They ain't gonna be together after the match is over @rosendevilletm They ain't gonna be together after the match is over

The Man's Man @Desmond39600265 @rosendevilletm Go for the title Gigi. We all have been waiting a hell of a long time for it. @rosendevilletm Go for the title Gigi. We all have been waiting a hell of a long time for it.

Zimos @ArtByZimos @rosendevilletm Welp there goes both of their careers so sad @rosendevilletm Welp there goes both of their careers so sad

Toxic Attraction recently lost a member in the form of Mandy Rose, who was surprisingly released by WWE last month.

Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Perez on her last appearance in the company. Her 413-day reign finally came to an end at the hands of the young up-and-coming WWE star.

Following Rose's departure, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have constantly teased at the idea of challenging for the NXT Women's Championship, meanwhile continuing Toxic Attraction as a duo.

Jacy Jayne tweeted a message on behalf of Toxic Attraction after her controversial finish with Gigi Dolin

In the aftermath of the controversial ending to the Women's Battle Royal Match, Jacy Jayne took to Twitter to send a short message on behalf of Toxic Attraction.

Jayne's message was quite cryptic as she claimed that Toxic Attraction always got the last laugh but specifically pointed out her own name, possibly referencing a future betrayal. Jayne wrote:

"Never count out Toxic Attraction. If you haven’t noticed we always get the last laugh..especially me,"

During Mandy Rose's time in the WWE, Toxic Attraction dominated the NXT women's division. All three members of the group held championships together, with Jayne and Dolin winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships twice.

Would you like to see Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin split?

