"We always get the last laugh" - Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne responds after controversial finish involving Gigi Dolin

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin became the joint number-one contenders for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Toxic Attraction duo were declared the winners of a Battle Royal, as both Jayne and Dolin hit the floor at the same time. The two stars will challenge Roxanne Perez for her title.

Taking to Twitter, Jayne tweeted a bold message, claiming that Toxic Attraction always gets the last laugh, regardless of the outcome.

"Never count out Toxic Attraction. If you haven’t noticed we always get the last laugh..especially me," Jayne tweeted.

Jayne initially hinted at giving up her number one contender's spot to Dolin, which the latter refused.

However, things quickly took a turn, as the two Toxic Attraction stablemates decided to battle it out between themselves. This led to the controversial finish, which the NXT referees reviewed before both women were declared winners of the Battle Royal.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were reportedly scheduled to move up to the main roster without Mandy Rose

Toxic Attraction recently lost its leader after Mandy Rose was fired by WWE. Following her surprise loss to Roxanne Perez, the popular superstar was let go by the company.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan was to call up Jayne and Dolin to the main roster without Rose. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions have already worked on SmackDown. The report suggested:

“It’s what they have to do. They have to get past it. The plan was to call them up to the main roster without her anyway.”

#NewYearsEvil After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners......it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners......it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay!#NewYearsEvil https://t.co/kVhZB6b58f

Since Mandy's departure from WWE, Jayne and Dolin have made it clear that they want to bring the NXT Women's Championship back to Toxic Attraction.

The duo has the opportunity to dethrone Roxanne. A win for either Jayne or Dolin would mark their first singles title win in the company.

