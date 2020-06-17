'There is no honor in what we do' - EC3 takes shots at WWE, hints at joining ROH

EC3 says 'we will verbatim read a script like a mindless drone'

EC3 is a former Impact Wrestling World Champion and 24/7 Champion in WWE

EC3 was one of the multiple WWE Superstars who were released by WWE due to the budget cuts owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The former Impact Wrestling World Champion returned to WWE in 2018 before being released in 2020 after a lacklustre run.

EC3 was bumped to the main roster after a short run in NXT, but after a brief feud with Dean Ambrose, he was relegated to the lower card, hardly making any television appearances. This had come as a surprise to many as EC3 had the perfect look and talent to be successful in WWE.

Since being released, EC3 has uploaded a series of videos reinventing himself while taking shots at WWE and hinting about his future. While it was being assumed that EC3 will return to Impact Wrestling, it looks like the former 24/7 Champion may be looking to join Ring of Honor.

In his latest Instagram video, EC3 goes on to list multiple things that pro-wrestlers have to do which have no honor such as wearing colourful gear to using spray tan to cover blemishes. He further goes on a rant asking if Superstars are in this industry for passion or profit.

He takes a shot at the lively gimmicks, saying they are only meant to cover the real identity.

'We complain on social media, never confrontational offcourse. We shake each other's hands only to stab each other in the back.'

He also takes a shot at WWE, saying that 'we will verbatim read a script like a mindless drone and then laugh at our bosses' joke.'

At the end of the video, EC3 is seen standing in front of ROH's logo hinting that he may be joining a company with 'honor'.

Which company will EC3 join?

EC3 has done a brilliant job of creating buzz around himself. Even though EC3 essentially started his career in WWE, it was Impact Wrestling where he found success so it is natural to believe that he will be returning there.

Impact Wrestling has hinted that a former World Champion will be returning at Slammiversary and it was believed that the Superstar in question was EC3. But with this new video, it is possible EC3 is planning to join ROH.