"There. I finished MY STORY." - Top WWE star issues statement ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE continued The Road to WrestleMania XL on tonight's SmackDown as Rey Mysterio battled Santos Escobar again.

SmackDown opened up with Mysterio coming out as a video recapped the issues between the two veteran grapplers. Legado Del Fantasma and The LWO were banned from ringside for the match. After some back-and-forth action, a masked Dominik Mysterio came out to trip his father, allowing Escobar to hit a 619 and a Phantom Driver for the pin in just over 12 minutes.

Dominik removed his Rey Mysterio mask after the match, then shook hands with Escobar and hugged him. The two heels continued to celebrate while taunting the WWE Hall of Famer.

Escobar took to X after SmackDown to declare the end of his story, referring to the Cody Rhodes storyline. The second-generation Mexican grappler then announced that the King was dead and the Emperor was here.

"There. I finished MY STORY. Dead the King... Long Live The Emperor Santos Escobar," wrote Santos Escobar with the photo below.

Mysterio vs. Escobar is expected to take place in some fashion at WrestleMania XL, perhaps with The LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma.

