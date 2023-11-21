"THERE IS NO BIGGER DRAW" - 32-year-old makes a bold statement about "greatest of all time" Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is quite possibly the biggest name in all of WWE right now, if not all of professional wrestling.

32-year-old rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube, tends to agree with the same statement.

Taking to Twitter/X, O'Shea Jackson Jr. made a bold statement about The Tribal Chief, claiming that he is above every other wrestler at the moment. He concluded his statement by claiming that Reigns is the "greatest of all time:"

"I would like to remind everyone…..that there is not a single wrestler on the planet that is better than THE F**KIN TRIBAL CHIEF!!! IDGAF ABOUT WHATEVER PROMOTION YOU WATCH. IDGAF ABOUT WHO YOUR FAVORITE IS. AND IDGAF ABOUT STAR RATINGS. THERE IS NO BIGGER DRAW. THERE IS NO BIGGER HEEL. THE TOP DAWG ON THE TOP PROMOTION IN THE HISTORY OFTHE F**KIN WOOOORLD! THE GREATEST OF ALLL TIIME. ROMAN. F**KIN. REIGNS!!!!!" wrote O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Check out O'Shea Jackson Jr's tweet:

Dutch Mantell recently drew comparisons between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns

The Undertaker is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has also shared the ring with Roman Reigns, who holds a WrestleMania victory over The Phenom.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell claimed that The Undertaker was over since the beginning. However, Reigns took some time to reach the top and become a fan favorite. Mantell said:

"If you wanna compare, Undertaker kinda took off from the beginning because he was so different. It took Roman Reigns a couple of years to get over in that role...He was already into it. So The Tribal Chief is fine, but it's over now. So, that's why I think they're not gonna make any knee-jerk decisions about Roman because they remember all the time it took to get him to where they got him. They don't wanna knock his legs out from under him right now."

Reigns is currently on the back of a win over LA Knight, whom he defeated in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel.

