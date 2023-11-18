Wrestling veteran compares Roman Reigns and legendary WWE star; explains why creative isn't taking "knee-jerk decisions" with his reign (Exclusive)

The former WWE employee and on-screen manager Dutch Mantell drew comparisons between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns this week.

The Phenom and The Tribal Chief are two of the biggest stars in the history of WWE. The two superstars collided at WrestleMania 33, where Roman defeated The Undertaker in a stellar matchup.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell stated that The Deadman was over from the time he debuted in WWE. However, Roman took a bit of time to become the blockbuster star he is today. Mantell felt that the WWE creative worked really hard on The Tribal Chief gimmick, and that is why they were refraining from any rash decisions to remove the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from him.

"If you wanna compare, Undertaker kinda took off from the beginning because he was so different. It took Roman Reigns a couple of years to get over in that role...He was already into it. So The Tribal Chief is fine, but it's over now. So, that's why I think they're not gonna make any knee-jerk decisions about Roman because they remember all the time it took to get him to where they got him. They don't wanna knock his legs out from under him right now," Dutch Mantell said. [33:56 - 34:32]

The WWE creative team is heavily invested in Roman Reigns' success and has booked him strongly. He is not yet booked for the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event and may compete again only next year.

